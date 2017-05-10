Alleged carjacker shot, wounded on SW Side

The victim of an apparent carjacking shot and wounded one of the two men who allegedly tried to steal his vehicle Wednesday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side, police said.The carjacker was shot in the groin, and were nabbed by police outside an auto repair shop near 63rd and Whipple in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.The 29-year-old owner of the vehicle, who has a valid conceal and carry license, fired his weapon after the two men approached him outside his PT Cruiser near 62nd and Homan.The carjacker who was hit, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition on Wednesday, police said.A witness said that by the time the PT Cruiser pulled into the driveway of the auto repair shop, it was being followed by five to six police cars.Surveillance video captured the moment when police approached the vehicle outside the auto repair shop, two people in the car with their hands up.Police found blood in the backseat and a flat tire.Both offenders were in custody Wednesday.