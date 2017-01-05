Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint on SW Side

An Amazon delivery driver was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood before suspect took off in his truck.Police said the male driver was heading back to his vehicle after making a delivery in the 3100-block of South Normal Avenue when a gunman walked up to him and demanded his keys.The driver handed them over and the suspect took off in the Amazon truck, heading south on Normal, police said. Investigators have not yet located the vehicle.The driver was not hurt during the robbery. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.