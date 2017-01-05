NEWS

Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint on SW Side
EMBED </>More News Videos

An Amazon delivery driver was stolen Thursday by an armed robber on Chicago's Southwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
An Amazon delivery driver was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood before suspect took off in his truck.

Police said the male driver was heading back to his vehicle after making a delivery in the 3100-block of South Normal Avenue when a gunman walked up to him and demanded his keys.

The driver handed them over and the suspect took off in the Amazon truck, heading south on Normal, police said. Investigators have not yet located the vehicle.

The driver was not hurt during the robbery. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberystolen caramazonpackage theftBridgeportChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WJRT-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Charges pending in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live video
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
Mom gets 30 years in prison for 5-year-old son's 1991 murder
Hot mic picks up VP Joe Biden revealing future plans
More News
Top Stories
Charges pending in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live video
Girl orders doll house, cookies using Amazon's Alexa; parents surprised by delivery
Man charged in fatal shooting of man previously shot on Facebook Live
Police: Mom killed toddler daughter with phone charger cord
Sears sells Craftsman to Stanley Black and Decker
Body found hours after apparent hit-and-run
Officer Resigns After Being Caught on Video Punching Woman
Show More
Better Business Bureau reveals top scams of 2016
Mom gets 30 years in prison for 5-year-old son's 1991 murder
Schaumburg gas station clerk attacked, robbed
Hot mic picks up VP Joe Biden revealing future plans
Parents get married at hospital to honor preemie son
More News
Top Video
Charges pending in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live video
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold continues
Better Business Bureau reveals top scams of 2016
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video