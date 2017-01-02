Amber Alert issued for 2 brothers abducted from Indianapolis area

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for two brothers who were believed to be abducted by their non-custodial father and in "extreme danger," Indiana State Police said.Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6, were last seen 4:40 p.m. EST in Prince Lakes, Ind., located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis.Authorities believe they were abducted by John Rader, 40, who is described as a white man who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.The suspect's vehicle is a white 2007 Ford 500, black tinted windows with two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.Avery Rader is 4-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.Zek Rader is 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.Any with information is asked to contact the Prince's Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.