Amber Alert issued for 2 brothers abducted from Indianapolis area

An Amber Alert was issued for Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6. Authorities believe they were abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader, 40, (right). (Indiana State Police)

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for two brothers who were believed to be abducted by their non-custodial father and in "extreme danger," Indiana State Police said.

Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6, were last seen 4:40 p.m. EST in Prince Lakes, Ind., located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis.

Authorities believe they were abducted by John Rader, 40, who is described as a white man who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The suspect's vehicle is a white 2007 Ford 500, black tinted windows with two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

Avery Rader is 4-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Zek Rader is 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Any with information is asked to contact the Prince's Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.
