Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Paramount while a teenager with autism was inside the vehicle. (www.missingkids.org)

PARAMOUNT, Calif. --
An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Paramount while a teenage boy with autism was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Alondra Boulevard, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teen was identified as 17-year-old Frankie Vargoa. Vargoa's adult sister had stepped away from the vehicle and returned to find that the car and her brother had disappeared, Alexander said.

The boy is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray and blue tank top, tan cargo shorts and white socks with slippers when he was taken.

The vehicle is said to be a black 2009 four-door Honda Civic with California license plate No. 7LGH091. The car has gray rims, a cracked windshield and a blue rear license plate, according to investigators.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone who sees the victim or the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing boyautismstolen caramber alertsearchu.s. & worldCalifornia
