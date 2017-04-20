Annual Walk the Walk for Autism helps change children's lives

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --The annual Walk the Walk for Autism is happening on Sunday, April 23 and involves students and volunteers from dozens of west suburban schools.
The walk starts and finishes at the Community House in Hinsdale, rain or shine. People can walk three miles and show their support for the children and families at Charlie's Gift Center for Autism and Related Disorders, a program of the Community House.
Stephanie Seppannen and Heather Hester, co-chairs for the walk, stopped by ABC 7 to share more about what the walk is all about.
ABC 7's Judy Hsu is emceeing the event this year.
For information on how to register visit walkthewalk.org.