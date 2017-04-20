AUTISM

Annual Walk the Walk for Autism helps change children's lives

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
The annual Walk the Walk for Autism is happening on Sunday, April 23 and involves students and volunteers from dozens of west suburban schools.

The walk starts and finishes at the Community House in Hinsdale, rain or shine. People can walk three miles and show their support for the children and families at Charlie's Gift Center for Autism and Related Disorders, a program of the Community House.

Stephanie Seppannen and Heather Hester, co-chairs for the walk, stopped by ABC 7 to share more about what the walk is all about.

ABC 7's Judy Hsu is emceeing the event this year.

For information on how to register visit walkthewalk.org.
Related Topics:
newsautismHinsdale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTISM
Autistic teen died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Holly Robinson Peete helping families with autistic children
Students with autism shine at Schurz High School
Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located
More autism
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day
Video shows Kansas City airport confrontation with pilot, passenger
These people make a fortune pruning marijuana
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Stories
Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Autistic teen died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Woman sentenced for ex's murder as he retrieved belongings after marriage
Police department employee arrested after leading coworkers on chase
Show More
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer
New video shows trailblazing judge alone hours before body found in river
Suspect in crash that knocked out power to hundreds had BAC at twice legal limit
Man denied lung transplant due to marijuana use
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos