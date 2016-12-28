Residents of Chicago's Oakland neighborhood mourned the loss of an anti-violence activist who was shot and killed while shoveling snow.A community group released balloons in honor of 49-year-old Lawrence Matchem Tuesday afternoon.Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, he was shoveling around the building he managed at East 40th Street and South Ellis Avenue when he was shot in the head. Responding officers found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Area Central detectives handled the investigation. There have been no arrests in the case.