A 62-year-old Army veteran was found fatally stabbed early Sunday in the city's Gresham neighborhood.At about 12:40 a.m., the man was found dead with stab wounds to the head and neck in the 8500-block of South Peoria, police said.Family identified the man was Robert Cox, of the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.Community activist Andrew Holmes said Cox was an Army veteran.A $1,000 reward was being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-883-5587.