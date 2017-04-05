NEWS

Arsonist may have set fire to 8 vehicles at West Englewood used car dealership

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several cars caught fire early Wednesday morning in a used car lot on Chicago's Southwest Side. Investigators are looking into whether the lot was targeted by an arsonist.

Eight cars were engulfed by flames at a Rainbow Auto Mart Inc. storage lot in the 5600-block of South Western Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around 12:30 a.m. By the time they extinguished the blaze, the cars were completely burned out.

No arrests have been made. An arson investigation is underway.
