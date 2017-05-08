A driver had to be rescued after her car crashed through the railing of a parking garage in west Houston. However, authorities say that the driver, Demetra Arceneaux, was uncooperative with her rescuers.Incredible video shows the car dangling off the third floor of the garage on Elmside near Meadowglen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.Firefighters told Eyewitness News the woman accidentally shifted her BMW into drive when she was parking, but she had admitted that she was also texting at the time.Emergency crews were able to pull her out through the sunroof. She was not seriously hurt.Arceneaux doesn't have a valid driver's license. As a result, she may be charged for the accident.