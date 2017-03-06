NEWS

Girl killed in satanic ritual is missing Texas teen, authorities say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Missing teen from Jersey Village id'd as murder victim

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas --
The unidentified teenager allegedly killed by two gang members in a satanic ritual has been positively identified as Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado, the medical examiner confirms.

Cornejo has been missing since last month, and her mother was keeping candles lit in her absence in the hope of her safe return, but this week brought heartbreak.
Cornejo's mother confirmed to ABC13 that police told her last week her daughter had been killed.
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a young girl allegedly killed by two gang members during a satanic ritual speaks out.



The Cornejo family previously lived in the New York area and just recently moved to the Houston area. ABC13 spoke with a family friend in Long Island, Melissa Tagarelli, who called Cornejo's mother as soon as she heard the news.
"I knew it was true, but I had to just hear it from her. I just expressed my sympathy," Tagarelli said.

Cornejo, 15, was reported missing by her family. Jersey Village police officers searched apartment complexes in west Houston looking for her but believed she was "actively hiding from them," according to Foerster.

Two weeks ago, police said Conejo's body was found on the side of the road on Sharpcrest near Corporate. Police said she had been shot twice at close range.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a photograph of three rings she was wearing and a clothing description that included white high-top Converse tennis shoes. Cornejo was also wearing white high-top Converse tennis shoes when she went missing.

RELATED: Alleged gang members accused in 'satanic' murder
EMBED More News Videos

Diego Rivera (left) and Miguel Alvarez-Flores smiled and waved at our cameras just before the charges were read in court.



Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, and Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, are charged with her murder. During their first court appearance, they smiled and waved at the cameras. Later Thursday morning, at a second court appearance, they were more composed.
RELATED: Gang linked to satanic murder is "extremely violent"


According to court records, a 14-year-old girl says she was kidnapped by the two, held against her will in an apartment in S. Gessner near Westheimer and sexually assaulted. She told police Alvarez-Flores, nicknamed "Diabolical," was the leader. Her captors were MS-13 gang members and they worshiped Satan. The teen also told investigators they called Satan the "Beast" and another girl named "Genesis" was also at the apartment. When "Genesis" criticized a shrine dedicated to their satanic beliefs, she said, "Genesis" disappeared.

The 14-year-old was able to lead police to Alvarez-Flores and Hernandez-Rivera. A prosecutor says Hernandez-Rivera admitted to shooting "Genesis."
Related Topics:
newsgang violencegun violencemurdermissing girlu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Missing girl, 15, may be 'satanic' killing victim
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen charged with decapitating mother
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Family of 5 with visas released after being detained; atty says father worked for US military
House GOP releases bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
More News
Top Stories
Chance the Rapper donates $1M to CPS
House GOP releases bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation
Pregnant woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral
Englewood building owner claims families living squalor were squatting
Teen killed in Barrington Hills crash
Show More
Man cleared of double murder takes cops, prosecutors to trial
Dad: Kids burned, threw up blood from drinking apple juice
2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County
Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery
New Peeps-flavored Oreos reportedly turning people's poop pink
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Wire transfers commonly used by scammers, AG warns
Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
More Video