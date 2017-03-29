NEWS

Authorities seize more than 3,000 pot plants in Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officers say they've uncovered a massive marijuana growing operation in Brazoria County.

ANGLETON, TX --
Officers say they've uncovered a massive marijuana growing operation in Brazoria County.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office raided two locations along County Road 385 in the Planters Point subdivision just outside of Holiday Lakes. The Sheriff's Office says DEA agents also assisted with the raid.

In the first home, officers seized more than 3,000 marijuana plants. They say the building contained a sophisticated hydroponic marijuana grow operation, and appeared to have been built solely for harvesting marijuana. Experts estimated the operation could generate about $4.2 million a year.

The Sheriff's Response Team entered the second location, where they found another 434 marijuana plants in another hydroponic marijuana grow operation. Agents estimated that operation would make up to $900,000 a year.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsdrugmarijuanaBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens: Report
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
More News
Top Stories
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
HS student suspended over haircut
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
Show More
15-year-old girl killed in Michigan City shooting
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
More News
Top Video
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
More Video