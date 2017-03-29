Authorities seize more than 3,000 pot plants in Texas

Officers say they've uncovered a massive marijuana growing operation in Brazoria County.At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office raided two locations along County Road 385 in the Planters Point subdivision just outside of Holiday Lakes. The Sheriff's Office says DEA agents also assisted with the raid.In the first home, officers seized more than 3,000 marijuana plants. They say the building contained a sophisticated hydroponic marijuana grow operation, and appeared to have been built solely for harvesting marijuana. Experts estimated the operation could generate about $4.2 million a year.The Sheriff's Response Team entered the second location, where they found another 434 marijuana plants in another hydroponic marijuana grow operation. Agents estimated that operation would make up to $900,000 a year.No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.