NEWS

Bensenville police warn of uptick in identity theft cases linked to Comcast/Xfinity accounts

In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, a Comcast logo is displayed on an installation truck in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bensenville police are warning the public about a recent uptick in identity theft cases in which thieves are opening Comcast/Xfinity accounts in the names of residents.

Police said anyone who finds themselves to be a victim of this kind of identity theft should take the following steps immediately.

First, file a police report which police said will be required by Comcast/Xfinity to address the fraudulent account.

Visit the Comcast/Xfinity website for a Fraud/Identity Theft Claim Form and follow all instructions.

Download and print the Identity Theft Affidavit form and follow all instructions.

Finally, take steps to ensure you review your credit and follow the steps in the "Taking Charge: What to do if Your Identity is Stolen" guide from the Federal Trade Commission.

Police emphasized the importance of the last step in order to prevent the person who opened the fraudulent Comcast/Infinity account from purchasing other things using your identity.
Related Topics:
newsidentity theftcomcastconsumerBensenville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores
Covering the Menendez Murder Trial: Reporter's Notebook
Menendez Brothers' Cousin Who Testified About Sexual Abuse Speaks Out
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
More News
Top Stories
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Barack Obama Interview: President talks one-on-one with ABC7's Judy Hsu
SB I-57 shut down between 119th and 147th for shots fired
Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport
Girl orders doll house, cookies using Amazon's Alexa; parents surprised by delivery
Major retailers see drop in sales, some stores to close
Man charged in fatal shooting of man previously shot on Facebook Live
Show More
White House: How to get tickets for Obama's farewell address
Report: Queen Elizabeth nearly shot by Buckingham Palace guard
Cubs interested in hosting a bowl game at Wrigley Field
Police: Mom killed toddler daughter with phone charger cord
Transgender man: Catholic hospital denied my hysterectomy
More News
Photos
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: #31 to #6
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl Methodology
More Photos