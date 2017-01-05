CHICAGO (WLS) --Bensenville police are warning the public about a recent uptick in identity theft cases in which thieves are opening Comcast/Xfinity accounts in the names of residents.
Police said anyone who finds themselves to be a victim of this kind of identity theft should take the following steps immediately.
First, file a police report which police said will be required by Comcast/Xfinity to address the fraudulent account.
Visit the Comcast/Xfinity website for a Fraud/Identity Theft Claim Form and follow all instructions.
Download and print the Identity Theft Affidavit form and follow all instructions.
Finally, take steps to ensure you review your credit and follow the steps in the "Taking Charge: What to do if Your Identity is Stolen" guide from the Federal Trade Commission.
Police emphasized the importance of the last step in order to prevent the person who opened the fraudulent Comcast/Infinity account from purchasing other things using your identity.