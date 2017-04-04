NEWS

Birthday party may have saved family's lives after gunmen break in, steal nothing

Armed intruders caught on camera barging into Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas --
A birthday celebration may have been a party that saved lives in the Vo family.

"My wife's birthday," said Viet Vo.

They are typically home on a Saturday night. Last night after Vo, his wife and children left the house, some uninvited guests arrived.

"It wasn't like knock, knock, they just kicked the door," Vo said.

Their visit plays out on surveillance video. Three men are seen casing out the house with guns. They appear to be looking for something.

"It looked like their intention was not just burglarizing the house. They came in full force. It was scary just looking at the video," Vo said.

He says valuables were all around but untouched. When the burglary alarm sounded, Vo's brother, an on-duty Pearland Police Officer, recognized the address. He was first on scene but the men were gone once he got there.

Vo says he's never seen these men but he hopes someone else has and calls police.

"I want them to get caught. They're still out there. It could happen to anybody," Vo said.

Until then for his family, the sun sets on another sleepless night.
