Blue Island barricade situation ends in 7 arrests

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --Seven people are in custody after an hours-long standoff in south suburban Blue Island.
SWAT teams swarmed the home in the 2200-block of 119th Place just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The barricade situation ended several hours later.
The Daily Southtown reports a man who tried to drive around a car parked in the alley was threatened with a gun. When he drove to the front of the house to get an address, another man approached the front door also armed with a gun.
Police said they found three handguns and drugs inside the home.