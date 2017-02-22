NEWS

Blue Island barricade situation ends in 7 arrests

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Illinois State Police and other local authorities responded to a barricade situation in south suburban Blue Island Wednesday morning. </span></div>
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
Seven people are in custody after an hours-long standoff in south suburban Blue Island.

SWAT teams swarmed the home in the 2200-block of 119th Place just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The barricade situation ended several hours later.

The Daily Southtown reports a man who tried to drive around a car parked in the alley was threatened with a gun. When he drove to the front of the house to get an address, another man approached the front door also armed with a gun.

Police said they found three handguns and drugs inside the home.
