Body found hours after apparent hit-and-run

Houston police are investigating a death along the Gulf Freeway, believed to be the victim of a hit and run accident.At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a pallet truck carrying electrical equipment was headed northbound on the Gulf Freeway and started losing some of its load. Police say a motorist who stopped to pick up some of the items was struck by a car and thrown over the guardrail, dropping into a barricaded grassy area below the freeway. They believe the person who hit the victim may have been swerving to avoid the debris.When employees of the electrical company returned to retrieve the lost items, they didn't notice the victim's body.A passing motorist found the man's body and called police shortly before 11 a.m.As of Thursday morning, police had no witnesses and no description of the suspect's vehicle. The driver could face charges of failure to stop and render aid.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIP.