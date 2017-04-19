Body of 24-year-old woman found in SUV in downtown Chesterton

A body was found in downtown Chesterton.

A 24-year-old Portage woman was found dead Wednesday morning in downtown Chesterton in northwest Indiana, officials said.Nicole Gland was found at about 9 a.m. slumped over the wheel of a silver SUV in the 100-block of South Calumet, behind the Chesterton Tribune building. A newspaper employee discovered the woman, the newspaper reported.Authorities believe Gland was stabbed, but a murder weapon has not been identified. An autopsy will be conducted Thursday. No one was in custody Wednesday.She worked at the Upper Deck Lounge bar, which is next to where she was found. Bar employees said she left work at about 3 a.m.Police said a motive has not been determined, but they do not believe the public is in danger."We don't have any reason to believe that this is a target of bartenders or people leaving bars this time of night. We would hope that this is an isolated incident. We do not yet know if it's domestic related or what the motive was," said Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski.