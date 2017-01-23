Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek, authorities say

Authorities say the body of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found in a creek in southern Indiana.The Clark County Sheriff's Office says William G. Roberts was last seen playing near the creek Saturday afternoon. Captain Scottie Maples says the boy's mother "took her eyes off of him for a minute, and he went missing." The (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune reports his body was found Sunday.Kaleb Nicholson tells WFIE-TV he heard about the search from a friend and recovered the child's body from under a tree in the creek. He says it was "one of the worst feelings ever" to find the body.The Indiana State Police, the Department of Natural Resources and other agencies assisted in the search Saturday, using divers and helicopter.