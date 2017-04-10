  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Body of Northwestern crew member who fell overboard found in Lincolnwood river

EMBED </>More News Videos

Recovery teams searched the North Shore Channel in north suburban Lincolnwood Monday morning for a member of the Northwestern University crew team who fell into the water. (WLS)

By
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The body of a 19-year-old Northwestern University crew team member who fell into the water was recovered Monday night, the university said in a statement.

The university identified the student as 19-year-old Mohammed Ramzan, a first-year student from Auburn, Wash.

Ramzan was found in the North Shore Channel in north suburban Lincolnwood after he fell into the water at about 7:30 a.m. near Pratt Avenue and McCormick Boulevard.

Mohammed Ramzan



The team launched early Monday morning from the Skokie Park District Rowing Center near Oakton Street and McCormick, about a mile and a half away from where search crews spent most of Monday, officials said. Officials said the team often practices in this area.

Nine people were in the shell - eight team members and a coxswain, who calls the strokes. One of the nine, along with a coach, went into the water after Ramzan fell. The shell did not capsize.

"There were a couple of boats in the vicinity. There was also a coach in a motorized boat in the area as well. There was only one member of the team who fell over. Apparently the coach and a member of the team went in to try and get him. I don't have any information other than that," said Alan Cubbage, Vice President for University Relations, Northwestern.

Officials said the crew team does not wear life jackets or personal flotation devices due to the nature of the sport. A life jacket or flotation device would restrict movement.

Illinois State Police led the investigation. Emergency crews were dispatched from several north suburbs.

Crew is a club sport at Northwestern, not a varsity sport. Officials said the university has had a club crew since the 1980s. In that time, there have been no serious incidents.

"We put the boats in the water with sonar, and that gives us the best possibility of making a find," said Chief Jim Walters, Skokie Fire Dept.

With over 40 members, Northwestern University's crew team is the largest club sport on campus.

Severe weather delayed the search for a couple of hours Monday afternoon as crews waited for lightning to pass. The strong current and murky waters contributed to the difficulty of their task.

"Lack of information has been our biggest problem - where the person went into the water," Walters said. "We never got a solid definition of where they went into the water, so working kind of blind that way. We're doing the best we can, and that just makes the area a lot bigger that we have to cover."
Related Topics:
newswater searchnorthwestern universityLincolnwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
'Revolution' manifesto written by armed gun shop burglary suspect has reached White House, police say
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school, police say
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Cubs home opener delayed due to weather
Chicago Weather: Temperatures drop after strong storms moves through
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
2 adults, 1 student killed in San Bernardino school shooting
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Show More
Body of missing 22-year-old kayaker recovered
Illinois College to offer scholarships to play video games
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
New York makes college tuition free - with big string attached
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Temperatures drop after strong storms moves through
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video