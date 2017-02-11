Boy, 11, killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus

An 11-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash involving a CTA bus in the city's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.The boy was identified as Kevon Ranson, of the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.At about 4:15 p.m., the boy was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV that hit the bus in the intersection of South Halsted and West 69th Street. The boy was ejected from the SUV and taken to Comer'sChildren's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.A second child sustained serious injuries as well.Eight adults also sustained non-life threatening injuries.