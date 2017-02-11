NEWS

Boy, 11, killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus

A 9-year-old boy was among 10 people injured when an SUV and a CTA bus crashed in the city's Hamilton Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash involving a CTA bus in the city's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The boy was identified as Kevon Ranson, of the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

At about 4:15 p.m., the boy was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV that hit the bus in the intersection of South Halsted and West 69th Street. The boy was ejected from the SUV and taken to Comer's
Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second child sustained serious injuries as well.

Eight adults also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Related Topics:
newsbus crashcar crashchild killedChicagoHamilton ParkEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test
Woman in critical condition after South Side crash
More News
Top Stories
Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say
Woman fatally shot by Chicago police in North Center ID'd
Man in custody after woman found shot to death in Orland Park
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Woman in critical condition after South Side crash
US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
Show More
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test
2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to public
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
10 kids among 17 displaced in West Garfield Park fire
Dozens protest outside a Chicago Planned Parenthood clinic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos