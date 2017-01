A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting inside a restaurant in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning.The shooting victim was involved in a fight with a group of guys inside Sanchez Tacos near Ogden Avenue and Pulaski Road at about 12:30 a.m., police said.One person pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times and the shooter ran off with the rest of the group, police said.The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.