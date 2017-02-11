Boy, 9, killed in Hamilton Park vehicle crash with CTA bus

A 9-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash involving a CTA bus in the city's Hamilton Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.At about 4:15 p.m., the boy was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV that hit the bus in the intersection of South Halsted and West 69th Street. The boy was ejected from the SUV and taken to Comer's Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.A second child sustained serious injuries as well.Eight adults also sustained non-life threatening injuries.