Boy struck by racecar while celebrating birthday at track

A mother says her son was hurt in a crash that involved a racecar.

By
WILLIS, Texas --
A young boy is spending his birthday in the hospital following an accident at Gator Motorplex in Willis.

Morgan Harrod turns 13 years old on Easter Sunday.

Morgan is currently in Memorial Hermann Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit recovering from severe injuries.

Morgan's family told Eyewitness News that he really likes racecars and that his favorite driver is Kasey Kahne.

The family said it wasn't a surprise when he wanted to go to a race track for his birthday celebration.

Morgan's mother, Jennifer Driver, said she felt safe doing so.

Driver told Eyewitness News that she and her son were walking up to the fence outside of the track. She said a racecar driver seemingly came out of nowhere at a fast speed.

Before she realized it, Morgan had been hit.

"I was screaming. I was crying. Honestly, I don't know if he lost consciousness for a few minutes or if he was in shock and his eyes were closed. I didn't know he was alive. I thought he was gone," said Driver. "It's the worst thing I've seen. I know the first night when I went to sleep, that's all I've seen when I go to sleep is the whole wreck over and over again because the guy didn't even stop."

Morgan's father, Brandon Harrod, immediately drove to Houston from northeast Texas. Harrod said he wants answers as to how his boy was injured at the racetrack.

"I would love to find out exactly what happened," said Harrod. "I believe the race should have stopped and that situation should have been handled before they kept racing."

Driver told Eyewitness News that Morgan had 22 staples put in his head and suffered road rash.

Morgan is now breathing on his own.

Driver also explained Morgan's prognosis is unknown because he's heavily sedated from pain medication.

The family describes Morgan as sweet, kind, and a "mama's boy."

Eyewitness News has learned the Willis Police Department is investigating the situation. ABC13 reached out to the owner of Gator Motorplex. The owner told our reporter over the phone Friday that Morgan was in the pit area when he was injured on Thursday evening. On Saturday afternoon, the owner told ABC13 that his insurance company instructed him not to talk about the accident.

Morgan's family said they just want answers as to who ran over their boy.
