Burglar crashes through store ceiling attempting to escape

NEW ORLEANS --Easy in but not so easy out for a burglar in New Orleans.
Police say a man entered a clothing store by climbing through the ceiling. He then activated a burglar alarm.
When he heard the alarm, police say he ransacked the store searching for a way out before attempting to escape back through the ceiling.
That's when surveillance video shows the man come crashing back down to the floor.
He was eventually able to leave through a door.
Police are still searching for the burglar.
