NEWS

Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn

Authorities investigate after a car crashed into a home in south suburban Oak Lawn, (Captured News)

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
A driver lost control and plowed into a house in south suburban Oak Lawn Saturday morning.

The four-door sedan wound up partially in the house on the 4900-block of West 91st Street.

There were people inside the house at the time of the crash and neighbors heart the impact around 2:30 a.m.

"It sounded like a garbage can crashing or something, we didn't know what it was and about 15 minutes later that is when we saw the lights from the fire department showing up and we saw that the car was in the house already. I was concerned that somebody might have been hurt in there because the car was in there pretty deep," said neighbor Chuck Hagen.

It is not clear what led to the crash. Neighbors said a small child was among those who were inside the house.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
Related Topics:
newscrashcar into buildingOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Fired cop turns himself in after arrest warrant issued
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
More News
Top Stories
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
What to do if your mattress is causing you misery
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in New Lenox
Gary teen gets college degree before graduating high school
Show More
9 ducklings rescued from school's storm drain
Police: 19-year-old man shot to death on South Side
Ebony lays off some staff, moves to LA
ISIS puts out new instructions for truck attacks
1 dead in Berwyn fire
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos