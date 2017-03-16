Car crashes into Woodridge townhouse

A car crashed into a townhouse in west suburban Woodridge on Thursday afternoon, according to local fire officials.The car crashed into a building at 3300 83rd Street around 12:45 p.m., according to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department.The car took out a gas meter causing it to leak, the fire department said. Fire officials said they called Nicor and the building was evacuated. They said it will be uninhabitable until the repairs to the gas meter are made.Officials said residents are being relocated with the help of building management and the Red Cross.The homeowners were at work at the time of the accident.Officials said no one was injured.