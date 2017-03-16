  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CAR CRASH

Car crashes into Woodridge townhouse

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A car crashed into a townhouse in west suburban Woodridge on Thursday afternoon, according to local fire officials.

The car crashed into a building at 3300 83rd Street around 12:45 p.m., according to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department.

The car took out a gas meter causing it to leak, the fire department said. Fire officials said they called Nicor and the building was evacuated. They said it will be uninhabitable until the repairs to the gas meter are made.

Officials said residents are being relocated with the help of building management and the Red Cross.

The homeowners were at work at the time of the accident.

Officials said no one was injured.
Related Topics:
newscar crashWoodridge
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR CRASH
Plainfield South HS student killed in Kendall County crash
Mom fights for tougher law after fatal DUI wrong-way crash driver gets 5 years
Man receives probation for crash that killed young couple
High school baseball player killed in car crash
More car crash
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
USA Gymnastics CEO resigns amid sexual abuse scandal
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
911 calls by 4-year-old girl that saved mother released
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyberattack
More News
Top Stories
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Officers across US warn communities about 'knock-knock burglars'
911 calls by 4-year-old girl that saved mother released
Kendall Jenner's home burglarized; $200K in jewelry stolen
Show More
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Angry customer throws fries at restaurant workers over seasoning salt
WATCH: Bus driver rescues 5-year-old wandering alone, barefoot
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos