Car thief kicks in window at Goose Island dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Surveillance video from a luxury car dealership on Chicago's North Side shows a man kicking in a window, opening a garage door and stealing an SUV early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just before 2:40 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Berman's INFINITI Chicago in the 1200-block of North Hooker Street in the city's Goose Island neighborhood. They used a K9 to search the business.

Police said a white Infiniti QX60 was taken, but no other vehicles were missing.

There have been several break-ins at car dealerships around the area since the beginning of the year.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
