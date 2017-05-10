Car thief kicks in window at Goose Island dealership

Surveillance video from a luxury car dealership on Chicago's North Side shows a man kicking in a window, opening a garage door and stealing an SUV early Wednesday morning.Officers responded just before 2:40 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Berman's INFINITI Chicago in the 1200-block of North Hooker Street in the city's Goose Island neighborhood. They used a K9 to search the business.Police said a white Infiniti QX60 was taken, but no other vehicles were missing.There have been several break-ins at car dealerships around the area since the beginning of the year.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.