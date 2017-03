Five people were sent to the hospital on Saturday due to a carbon monoxide leak in a home in the 4900 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin according to investigators.Police said three children and two adults were rushed to the hospital due to the leak.A relative told ABC 7 Chicago that the children are 4, 5 and 8 years old. The adults are both in their sixties.According to the fire department, four of the victims were in serious condition.The cause of the leak is unknown.