CHICAGO VIOLENCE

Cardinal Blase Cupich to lead Englewood peace walk

People in Chicago will show on this Good Friday they refuse to accept the violence in the streets. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People in Chicago will show they refuse to accept the violence in the streets as Catholics celebrate Good Friday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will be leading a walk in the city's Englewood neighborhood Friday, demanding peace.

The walk for peace will begin around 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict the African Church on West 66th Street and South Stewart Avenue.

The walk is open to the public. Cupich invited civic, educational, and religious leaders and people from across the city to join him.

It will trace the Stations of the Cross and will stop to remember those who lives were lost to violence.

The walk will be a chance for people to gather together and demonstrate the power of peace, by praying together.

Pope Francis pledged to accompany Chicagoans in prayer as he walks the Way of the Cross in Rome.
