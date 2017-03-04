ASIAN AMERICAN

Celebrating culture at the Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala

The largest gala of its kind in the Midwest is ready to celebrate the cultures and identities from across the Asian continent. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The largest gala of its kind in the Midwest is ready to celebrate the cultures and identities from across the Asian continent. The 34th Annual Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala brings together 16 communities in a diverse gathering with the theme "One World, Our World" on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Hilton Towers Chicago.

Each year, a new committee hosts the event. This year, the Pakistani American community is in charge of the gala. The event brings an elaborate and festive dinner, and an awards ceremony to honor outstanding community leaders. ABC 7 anchor Ravi Baichwal will serve as co-emcee for the ceremonies. Tickets are just $90. You can register through March 10.

Rehan Zaid, the chairperson of the Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala, and Chef Shiraz Najam, the owner of Karahi Corner, shared a small taste of the upcoming event live on Eyewitness News.

34th Annual Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Hours: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: Hilton Towers Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $90/Ticket or $900/Table of 10
Deadline to register: March 10
aaccgala2017.yapsody.com/event
sanamstudios.com

RECIPE: Chicken Karahi

Ingredients: Chicken, Fresh tomato puree, ginger/garlic paste, green pepper, red chili pepper, coriander, organic, never frozen, only fresh.

Served with Naan

Preparation: A wok will be used for the demo, ingredients will arrive in small containers. A short demo of all the ingredients cooked less than minute, and then an already prepared dish will be displayed.
