NEWS

Chance the Rapper named grand marshal of 2017 Bud Billiken Parade

Chance the Rapper

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper will be the grand marshal of the 2017 Bud Billiken Parade, which will be held on the South Side on Aug. 12.

Chance may not have scheduled a Chicago stop for his summer tour, but he will make a special appearance for the annual parade.

Last week, Chance -- a Chicago native -- won three Grammy Awards Sunday night, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

The parade is the oldest and largest African American parade in the United States and is held to kick off the school year.

The parade starts at Martin Luther King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, and runs south on MLK Drive from about 39th Street to 55th Street.
Related Topics:
newsbud billikenChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago's Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammy Awards
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible' after facing criticism
Almost 2,000 opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts show fentanyl dangers rising
Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park
Card skimmers, stolen numbers reported at Ind. gas stations
More News
Top Stories
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park
Man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography
Couple charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Aurora
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
California police officer's suspected killer identified
Show More
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Trump expands crackdown on undocumented immigrants
After 140 days, premature baby to leave Mount Sinai NICU
Photos released related to human remains found in Kenosha County, Wis.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos