NEWS

Charges dropped against 'Marquette Park 4' in 1995 double murder, robbery

EMBED </>More News Videos

Charges have been dropped against the Marquette Park 4, four men who were wrongfully convicted of a 1995 double murder and robbery. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges have been dropped against four men who were wrongfully convicted of a 1995 double murder and robbery, bringing the saga of the "Marquette Park 4" to an end.

The loved ones of the "Marquette Park 4" came to celebrate and thank their legal team that fought for years to exonerate men who were coerced as kids into confessing to crimes they did not commit.

"We was young when we got locked up, so we was forced to grow up fast," said Charles Johnson, one of the wrongfully convicted.

"There were times I felt like it was too much for me to bear, he was like, 'Man, it's going to be alright, you're going to make it,'" said Larod Styles, who was also wrongfully convicted.

The men, along with Troshawn McCoy - who will soon be released from a downstate prison - were convicted of a 1995 double murder and armed robbery at a Southwest Side car dealership. Lawyers detailed how the then-teenagers were coerced by Chicago detective James Cassidy, who developed a track record of questionable confessions from kids.

"He has been involved in numerous false confessions that have cost men, women and children hundreds of years of their lives in prison," said Steven A. Drizin, Northwestern University Law School.

Lawyers from blue-chip firms, the University of Chicago and Northwestern's Center for Wrongful Convictions worked through the years, often, it seems, at the insistence of Charles Johnson's mother.

"And everybody would just close the door practically in my face," Theresa Johnson said.

Her foundational belief that her son was innocent eventually led investigators to revisit evidence, such as a dealership price sticker that yielded a fingerprint on the sticky side that placed someone else at the crime scene. None of the 27 fingerprints presented at the original trial matched any of the wrongfully convicted.

"...We would not be able to sustain our burden of proof if these cases were retried," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement.

"The government wins when they do the right thing, and often that is not prosecuting somebody," attorney Ron Safer said.

And that is important because the Cook County State's Attorney was well aware of that new evidence after a 2013 state appellate court ruled favorably on the admissibility of those new fingerprints. It was all part of a motion brought under a law pretty much unique to Illinois that can allow the introduction of new evidence after the trial.
Related Topics:
newswrongful convictioninmatesChicagoMarquette Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
A look at Trump's Cabinet nominees
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Show More
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Caregivers continue to work without salary due to budget crisis
Sentencing hearing underway for truck driver accused of killing 5 people
Powerball jackpot grows to $310 million
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
Caregivers continue to work without salary due to budget crisis
More Video