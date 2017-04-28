Chicago 13-year-old to appear on ABC's 'The Toy Box'

"The Toy Box" is a new series on ABC, and it's a pint sized version of "Shark Tank."Inventors present the toys they created and a panel of kids decides which will compete for a grand prize and "Modern family's" Eric Stonestreet is the host.One Chicago 13-year-old and his dad are appearing on Friday's episode of the show.Steven Huetteman is a seventh grader and an inventor. He came up with the coolest game of tag. Chromo Tag is simply paintball with water."I saw these toy cars online and they changed color when they got wet, so I thought if we put that same kind of material onto something you could wear, you have water guns, you could have a water fight and have a similar experience to laser tag or paint ball, but cheaper and more fun," Huetteman said.Just those three components and any water blaster will do. Then you would just point and shoot."Cool concept to take existing technology and use it in an innovative way and get kids outside and get an action, outdoor adventure game we absolutely knew we had something," Larry Huetteman, Steven Huetteman's dad, said.The invention got both Steven and his dad on the show."It was really fun, we were able to meet other toy inventors it was just a great experience we got a lot of feedback," Steven Huetteman said."As an engineer myself I see a mini me, a budding engineer, the sky's the limit for him in terms of where his mind can take him," Larry Huetteman said.To see how Chromo Tag does on the show, you'll have to tune in to watch. But, you will be able to order the toy through Kickstarter right after."The Toy Box" airs on ABC 7 at 7 p.m. on Friday.