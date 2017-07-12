ITEAM

Chicago aviation police decertified by state

(WLS)

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The other shoe has dropped on Chicago's beleaguered Department of Aviation police force.

As the I-Team first reported in April, city officials were rebranding the airport police as "security."

Now state regulators have "deactivated" the nearly 300-officer aviation department police force.

Long considered the law enforcement step children at O'Hare and Midway airports, a June 29 letter from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board obtained by the I-Team notifies city officials that airport officers are "not law enforcement officers" anymore at all.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, city aviation department officials made it clear a retooled "security division" would still exist at Chicago's airports but in a newfangled format with far less authority and prominence.

Airport officers, who are separate from Chicago police assigned to O'Hare and Midway, have never been able to carry guns-a decades-old point of contention for them, their union and some members of the city council. Going forward they will also not be able to carry the name "police" on their sleeves or be primary respondents to security calls.

On April 9 the role of the aviation dept. police came under intense review when three officers were seen on video dragging a United Airlines passenger off a flight for refusing to give up his seat to a United crew member. The images of Dr. David Dao, bloody and thrashing while in the grips of several aviation officers.

Wednesday the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) issued a 12-page review of the role of airport security.

According to CDA Commissioner Ginger S. Evans: "We are confident that these actions are necessary to guide our department forward, while improving clarity for the aviation security officers who play an integral role in maintaining safe and secure conditions for the traveling public at both of Chicago's airports."

Evans says CDA "will introduce a new directive designating Chicago Police Officers as the lead on all disturbance calls at the airports, in addition to those on aircrafts. This rescinds the current directive guiding incident dispatch, and defines coordination on responses with the Chicago Police Department."

As the I-Team first reported in April, Local 73 of the Service Employees International Union challenged the downgrade from police to security in an unfair labor practices complaint.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsaviationair traveliteamChicagoO'HareMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago aviation police quietly being rebranded
Union says airport police name change to airport security is 'endangering public safety'
ITEAM
Governor vetoes bill that would have ended AT&T landline requirements
Feds to warn law enforcement on fentanyl threat
Suburban man ID'd as top mob figure charged in Social Security fraud
Denver DA charges O'Hare pilot in castration case
More iteam
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenbrook South senior Angie Morris
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Apparent earthquake off North Korea's coast
Sandra Bland's mom is moving to where her daughter died
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for north suburbs
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Small plane slides off runway at Midway
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenbrook South senior Angie Morris
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Grandma-to-be dies in stabbing-hammer attack as pregnant daughter tries to help
Show More
Congressmen file impeachment article against President Trump
Ex-housekeeper's son charged in woman's murder after mom said killer should be stabbed
12-year-old boy arrested with gun in Lawndale
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 1st July 4 holiday
More Photos