A pair of Northern Illinois University alums are diving into the Shark Tank Friday night.Joe Parisi, CEO of Guard Llama and Adam Harvey, co-founder and vice president of sales, stopped by ABC 7 to share what it's actually like to swim with the sharks.The two started Guard Llama after the murder of Toni Keller, a classmate of the co-founders. The company was designed to allow discrete contact with police during emergency situations."Shark Tank" airs Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC 7.