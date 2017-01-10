Chicago boat shows also features RVs, sailboats

It may be winter, but boaters are thinking about summer at the 87th annual Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show at the McCormick Place.The boat show is one of the biggest ever, and a sure cure for cabin fever and winter blues. The show opens Wednesday afternoon."We've got everything a boater and RVer would want. We've got everything from inflatable boats up to a fifty two foot yacht. Everything in between. Pontoon boats, runabouts, ski boats," said Keith Ogulnick, boat show manager.The huge show features more than 600 boats and hundreds of RVs to take you on your retirement highway. And remember when the Strictly Sail Show was at Navy Pier? Well, not anymore. It's part of the boat show.That means there were be boats and sailboats."Sailboats like crazy of all sizes. From eight feet to over fifty feet," said Amy Gross-Keho, a professional sailor.The queen of the show is a 50-foot, French-made yacht called the Prestige 500S, which came from Spring Brook Marina in Seneca, Ill.The Prestige 500S is called a queen because if you have one, you are Great Lakes royalty.Price tag for the Prestige 500S is $1.225 million. A boat show deal cuts the price by $200,000. Cash is accepted.The boat show runs Wednesday through Sunday. Entrance costs $14. Kids get in free.