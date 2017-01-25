CHICAGO (WLS) --"Fix the carnage." That's the sharp message for Chicago from President Donald Trump, as he promises federal action on the city's violence problem.
Trump posted this tweet Tuesday night:
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
What exactly he means by "send in the feds," is unclear. The president did not define whether he meant sending more agents from the FBI, the ATF, the DEA or the National Guard.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the federal government can help, especially when it comes to working on gun control.
Deputy Mayor and Chief Neighborhood Development Officer Andrea Zopp sat down with ABC7 News This Morning to talk about the president's tweet.
"We've talked long and hard that policing is not the sole answer here. If they are going to have help, certainly federal support and prosecution. But also making sure that we have jobs programs, that we have infrastructure investment to create jobs. Those are the kinds of things that are really going to help on this issue," Zopp said Wednesday.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson released a statement Tuesday:
"As the mayor just said a few hours ago, the Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with the DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF to boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago."
The latest crime statistics from Chicago police show that so far this year, there have been 38 murders and 182 shootings.
This isn't the first time President Trump singled out Chicago. He has tweeted about it before and talked about it on the campaign trail. But this tweet was the strongest and most direct so far.