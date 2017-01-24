Chicago murders in January 2017 outpacing same period last year

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man found in the back seat of a car late Monday night is the latest person to be shot and killed in Chicago.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 11:30 p.m. and found the 20-year-old man in the back seat of a silver car in the 1600-block of West Monroe Street, police said. The man had gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
After an extremely violent 2016, this year seems to be on track to be worse. The number of murders in Chicago in 2017 is outpacing the same period last year.
Police said there have been nearly 37 murders in Chicago so far this year. Last year, the city had 51 murders for all of January.
There are also reports are showing nearly 250 people have been shot so far in 2017.
Police said they will continue to work hard to keep the city safe. Over the weekend, they took dozens of criminals and guns off the streets, after a big roundup. Of the 19 illegal guns officers collected, there were four rifles, three shotguns and four fully-loaded magazines.
"These arrests were targeting the guys that are driving the violence and those are the ones we've pulled off the streets," said Deputy Chief Tony Riccio, CPD Bureau of Organized Crime.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the department will take a targeted approach on crime for 2017, including the use of specific data the department has been gathering, a new push to develop police-community partnerships in Chicago's most violent neighborhoods and increased community engagement.
Police said they are looking to lawmakers to help keep violent offenders locked away longer.