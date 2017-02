A Chicago Proud moment for the police department was caught on camera.The video, which was posted to the CPD's Facebook page, shows an officer helping a woman struggling to stay warm during the frigid night.Officer Velasquez, from the 12th District, covered the woman with a blanket. She was shivering in the blustering cold. He tucked the blanket around her, as police tried to figure out how they could help her get to a warmer place.