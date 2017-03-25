A Chicago police officer was injured after a chase that started on West Side and ended in the western suburbs Saturday morning, police said.Two officers tried to pull the driver over in the 4400-block of West Harrison Street at about 1:30 a.m. The driver did not comply and ended up leading police on a chase on I-290 that ended with a crash six miles away in the 1600-block of West Harrison in Maywood.One person who was inside the car was taken into custody after the crash, police said.A Chicago police officer suffered a minor injury to the foot. No other injuries were reported.Police have not said why they were trying to pursue the vehicle.