RAID

Chicago police raid wrong home, leaving family terrified

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Chicago family says they were terrified when police broke through their doors in an early-morning raid carried out at the wrong home. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago family says they were terrified when police broke through their doors in an early-morning raid carried out at the wrong home.

The scene played out for 15 minutes on the city's Near West Side. Eventually, the plainclothes officers got their man -- but at the cost of questions over tactics.

Ashanti Franklin's two doors bear testament to the ferociousness of the 6 a.m. police raid. Chicago police said they were looking for a suspect named Gregory King and raiding this three-flat - but they started upstairs, in the wrong apartment.

When Franklin told officers they had the wrong house, they said "you need to open your door or we are going to kick the door in."

"I said, 'do you have a search warrant?' 'Yeah, we have a search warrant.' 'Well, show me the search warrant,'" Franklin said.

Again, she said officers responded: "Open the door or we are going to kick the door in."

Chicago police said officers realized their mistake, then headed downstairs.

"It was just disrespectful. The whole thing was out of order and they don't know how to talk to people. Everybody is not your average criminal or street guy, that is not it," said Romeo Franklin Sr. "You gotta show respect. I am a man, just like they are men."

The subject of the warrant, which was never shown to the Franklin's, was arrested in the ground floor apartment.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it is "... actively working with the affected family, as well as the city of Chicago, to repair a door that was damaged during the incident."

The Franklins are less worried about the door, and more about the long-term damage

"They came in, they pointed the guns at me, my husband, my daughter, my 12-year-old son was sleeping in the back room. They went into the room where he was with the guns over him," Franklin said.

"Talk to me with respect. We are telling you that we don't know what you are talking about, but still you bust the doors open," Franklin Sr. said.

"We are violated. We don't know if we should feel safe anymore, we have our kids here, emotional distress, anxiety, all type of things," Franklin said.

Chicago police say they arrested the target of the raid, 20-year-old Gregory King, in the basement apartment. The action was part of a joint federal task force. Its expected authorities will release more information on it on Friday.
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentraidfamilyChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RAID
CPD: 81 arrests made in overnight raids
Weekend raids by Chicago police net 120 arrests
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Police bust brothel operating across from school
More raid
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Revised GOP health bill still leaves 24M more uninsured after decade, CBO says
GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest
Theo Epstein tops "World's Greatest Leaders" list by Fortune
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
More News
Top Stories
House won't vote on health care bill Thursday
Police: Man charged in toddler sex assault was deported 4 times
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
Student trained by police saves choking classmate
Haribo set to open first US factory near Chicago
Bill inspired by Snooki caps public university speaker fees
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Show More
Restaurant offers discount to families who put away phones
Illinois judge rules in favor of lawmakers seeking pay
Robert Crown Center closing, instructors will visit schools instead
East Chicago families forced to move out of homes due to soil contamination
Theo Epstein tops "World's Greatest Leaders" list by Fortune
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Theo Epstein tops "World's Greatest Leaders" list by Fortune
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video