Chicago repeals plastic bag ban, starts 7-cent bag tax on Feb. 1

The new 7-cent tax on plastic bags at Chicago stores has been pushed back one month to Feb. 1.The 7-cent tax was approved last month as part of the city's budget. City officials also repealed a ban on plastic bags starting Jan. 1.Businesses received letters last week informing them of the changes.The ban aimed to encourage consumers to use reusable bags. Customers who bring their own bags will not have to pay the 7-cent tax.The tax is a reversal of a partial ban imposed 16 months ago, which forced large retailers to replace thin plastic bags with thicker bags that can be reused. Consumers were not reusing the new bags and they cost three times as much to make.