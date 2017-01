Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos Back in 1907, she was a New Year?s Day baby. On Sunday, her family and friends are planning to throw Daisy Driss a party to celebrate her 110th birthday.

Daisy Driss is another New Year's Day baby but she was born on New Year's Day in 1907 . Driss celebrated her 110th birthday on Sunday.Family and friends gathered at an Edgewater restaurant to wish Driss a happy birthday.Driss is a former Chicago Public School teacher who keeps her mind sharp by reading the paper cover to cover every day.She's also still very active. She even hit the dance floor at her party on Sunday.