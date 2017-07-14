Chicagoan Tina Tchen talks about the Galvanize Program

CHICAGO --Chicagoan Tina Tchen visited "Windy City LIVE" to discuss the Galvanize Program, an effort to unite women, organize them to run for office and remain in power.
The program was devised alongside Valerie Jarrett, who spearheaded the White House Council on Women and Girls along with Tchen.
Tchen previously served as an Assistant to former President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama.
To learn more about the Galvanize Program and upcoming Galvanize Chicago event, visit https://www.theunitedstateofwomen.org/galvanizechicago/.