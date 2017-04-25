Chris Soules, former star of "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about a crash in the 1000-block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora.One person died in that crash, authorities said. That person's identity is expected to be released after family is notified.The investigation is ongoing. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting.