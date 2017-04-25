NEWS

Chris Soules, of 'The Bachelor,' arrested in connection with deadly Iowa crash

Booking photo from Buchanan County Sheriff's Office via AP

AURORA, Iowa (WLS) --
Chris Soules, former star of "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about a crash in the 1000-block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora.

One person died in that crash, authorities said. That person's identity is expected to be released after family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting.

Related Topics:
newsthe bachelorchris soulescrashhit and runu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Teen shot by friend trying to wake him for school
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
White House backtracks after Trump opens door to delaying funding for border wall
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Pregnant mom injured in crash that killed husband, mother, 2-year-old son
Arkansas conducts nation's 1st double execution since 2000
Man nearly tortured to death shares story of survival
Motorcycle driver critically hurt in Aurora crash
NFL player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app
Show More
Police: Teen shot by friend trying to wake him for school
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season
Ivanka Trump vows push for change for women, defends father
Firefighter hurt in Lincoln Park blaze
Woodstock police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos