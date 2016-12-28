Every Chicago police officer will be wearing a camera much sooner than expected. The city is expected to announce Wednesday it will fast-track the program in light of recent police shootings.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said all officers will be wearing body cameras a year ahead of schedule. The released overnight a sample video showing what the camera looks like while an officer is wearing it.The body camera program began in January of 2015. Since then, officers have taken more than 300,000 segments of footage.By the end of 2017, officers in all 22 police districts will be wearing them - a full year earlier than originally planned. The city said the expedited expansion supports the safety and security to officers while improving transparency.The program continues to roll out as the U.S. Department of Justice continues an investigation into the Chicago Police Department's training and procedures that were initiated during the public outcry after the release of the Laquan McDonald video.The expedited process is slated to begin next month.