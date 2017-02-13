NEWS

City worker killed in trench collapse in Forest Glen

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A city construction worker died Monday afternoon after a trench collapse, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the 41-year-old bricklayer was working on a sewer being replaced near Sauganash and Keeler when the trench caved in, according to the Chicago Department of Water Management.

Rescue workers pulled the victim from the trench and he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, but did not survive.

Chicago police are investigating the accident and the water department is investigating what caused the trench to give way.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsman killedconstructionChicagoForest Glen
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Gary
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
Officials doubt claim ISIS leader al-Baghdadi wounded in strike but say hunt continues
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Gary
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
2 girls remain critical after separate shootings
Trump aide repeats debunked voter fraud claim, offers no new evidence
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Hundreds moon Trump Tower at Chicago protest
DHS arrested 680 immigrants in week-long roundup
Show More
Playboy: Nude photos are back
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Tommy Schaefer's mother seeking guardianship of Heather Mack's toddler
US-born NASA scientist says he was told to unlock his phone at border
Boston Marathon bombing survivor helps teen get new prosthetic legs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos