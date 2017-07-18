NEWS

Cook Co. asks for outside review of property tax assessment system

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cook County Board President is now asking for outside help review the county's property tax assessment system. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cook County Board President is asking for outside help to review its property tax assessment system as Assessor Joseph Berrios faces questions from members of the county's finance committee.

With 1.5 million residential properties to assess, Berrios defended a system many say is inequitable. Facing questions from the Cook County Board Commissioners, Berrios' answers left some lawmakers frustrated.

"My concern is whether poor people in Cook County are getting the shaft," said Cook Co. Commissioner Chuy Garcia.

Berrios was in the hot seat as he defended the way his office assesses property values.

"We are not trying to shaft anyone, using your terminology - anyone in Cook County," Berrios said.

Berrios has been under fire since reports from the Chicago Tribune and the University of Chicago show that properties in poor and minority neighborhoods are over-taxed compared to wealthier areas.

"I'm not saying Joe Berrios or anyone on his staff is racist, I am saying based on the data the assessment system have produced racially discriminatory taxes," said Chris Berry, University of Chicago.

Berry said the average home that sold for $100,000 was assessed at 11 percent, compared to 7.8 percent for the average $1 million home.

Despite the data, the first minority to serve as Cook County Assessor, said the system is not regressive. He said his office tries to get the assessment as accurate as possible.

"Does anyone really think I would allow unfair treatment in minority communities? I stand for equality in everything I do," he said.

With so many questions swirling, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced a third party review of the property tax system Tuesday, but many said fixing the system - not reviewing it - is what's needed.

"I'm a college professor. You know if I say one more study is not needed, there are one too many," Berry said.

Frizs Kaegi, who is running against Berrios for Cook County Assessor, also attended Tuesday's packed hearing. Kaegi was disappointed there was not more discussion about the campaign contributions Berrios receives from tax attorneys. Berrios said he will continue to take the contributions because they are legal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsproperty taxescook countyChicagoCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Newborn dies days after parents' wedding from meningitis caused by herpes virus
Trump held 2nd, previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
More News
Top Stories
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Teenager who killed man over spilled coffee gets 20 years
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes Colorado business
Show More
Newborn dies days after parents' wedding from meningitis caused by herpes virus
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Retired Illinois minister saved by teenage organ donor
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Addicted Babies
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Jimmy Buffett-inspired new musical, "Escape to Margaritaville" to open in Chicago
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
More Video