Cook County laid off more than 300 employees Friday after a delay in the the county's sugary beverage tax left a hole in the budget.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the layoffs were made as a result of an approximately $68 million gap in the 2017 fiscal year budget.The layoffs come after a judge placed a restraining order on a tax on sugary beverages in Cook County after a lawsuit by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.