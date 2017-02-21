CHICAGO (WLS) --A court in Austria approved Tuesday a U.S. request to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to Chicago.
The Ukrainian industrial magnate also known as "Dmytro Firtash" was arrested in Austria in 2014 following his federal indictment in Chicago. Firtash is one of the wealthiest men in the old Eastern block and chairman of Group DF
In June 2013, Mr. Firtash and five others were charged in sealed indictments in Chicago with paying $18.5 million in bribes to Indian officials so they could mine titanium and then sell it to Boeing Corporation for use in building the 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, as reported by the I-Team.
Firtash has been in Vienna, Austria since 2014 on $174 million bail awaiting the court's ruling on extradition to the U.S. The regional court on April 30, 2015 refused to extradite Firtash to the U.S. before the extradition was approved by a higher court Tuesday.
He faces up to 50 years in prison and confiscation of all of his assets if convicted.
Firtash has been a business associate of President Trump ally Paul Manafort.
Extradition was green-lighted by the court but could still be derailed. According to legal sources in Vienna, the final go-ahead for Firtash's transfer to Chicago will have to come from Austrian Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter.