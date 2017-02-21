I-TEAM

Austrian court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to Chicago

Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash waits for the start of his hearing at the courts of justice in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A court in Austria approved Tuesday a U.S. request to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to Chicago.

The Ukrainian industrial magnate also known as "Dmytro Firtash" was arrested in Austria in 2014 following his federal indictment in Chicago. Firtash is one of the wealthiest men in the old Eastern block and chairman of Group DF

In June 2013, Mr. Firtash and five others were charged in sealed indictments in Chicago with paying $18.5 million in bribes to Indian officials so they could mine titanium and then sell it to Boeing Corporation for use in building the 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, as reported by the I-Team.

Firtash has been in Vienna, Austria since 2014 on $174 million bail awaiting the court's ruling on extradition to the U.S. The regional court on April 30, 2015 refused to extradite Firtash to the U.S. before the extradition was approved by a higher court Tuesday.

He faces up to 50 years in prison and confiscation of all of his assets if convicted.

Firtash has been a business associate of President Trump ally Paul Manafort.

Extradition was green-lighted by the court but could still be derailed. According to legal sources in Vienna, the final go-ahead for Firtash's transfer to Chicago will have to come from Austrian Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter.
Related Topics:
newsI-Teamu.s. & worldboeing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago's least wanted suspect?
Ukrainian oligarch will not be extradited to Chicago on corruption charges
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chicago's least wanted suspect?
Critics say Uber "incentive" encourages risky driver behavior
President to get clemency request from man charged in Helen Brach case
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump denounces anti-Semitism: 'It has to stop'
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
Is President Trump Right About Crime in Sweden?
Israeli soldier gets 18 months in Palestinian assailant's death, less than requested
More News
Top Stories
CTA rider says woman carrying bedbug-infested bag got back on train
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
Critics say Uber "incentive" encourages risky driver behavior
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Chicago boy, 7, helps save mother suffering from stroke
Arrest warrants issued in disappearance of Streator woman
Parents pack New Trier board meeting about Civil Rights seminar day
Show More
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
Man, 24, shot and killed in Englewood
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
United passenger removed from flight after making offensive comments
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos