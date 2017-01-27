NEWS

CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson suffered some sort of medical episode Friday at a press conference for new tactics the CPD will use to help prevent violence. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared to become faint Friday at a press conference for new tactics the CPD will use to help prevent violence.

Johnson was standing behind Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as he spoke. The mayor stopped in the middle of his speech to ask if the superintendent was OK.

The mayor and other CPD leaders led Johnson to a chair and helped him sit down. The media was asked to turn off their cameras and clear the room.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson suffers medical episode at press conference for new CPD technology.



An ambulance was called to the 7th District police station at 1438 West 63rd Street.



Chicago Police Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the superintendent felt light-headed, but did not lose consciousness. He was talking and alert as he walked to a car with Emanuel to head to the hospital for evaluation.



Police have not said what caused Johnson to fall ill.

The new tactics will be made available for two Chicago police districts that account for more than a third of the increase in murders in the city in 2016, the mayor's office said.

Many hope the new technology-based deployment strategy for the 7th and 11th districts in Chicago's Englewood and Harrison neighborhoods, respectively, will help prevent outbursts of violence.


The mayor's office said two new tools will be made available to officers in the two districts.

The first will be ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology. Sensors around the city that can detect gunshots will give dispatchers and officers a more accurate reading of where exactly the shots are coming from and how many shots were fired. It's been used in cities like San Francisco to cut down on crime.

The second is strategic decision support centers, which combine real-time intelligence with data analysis from the University of Chicago crime lab.

Johnson, Emanuel and the Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief of Operations, who is serving as a consultant for some of the operations, were be present for Friday's announcement.

When compared to major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, Chicago's murder rate is more than double.

